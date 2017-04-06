Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial Discusses Why One Segment of Population is Still Fearful About the Economy

Tom: Eight years after the recession, one segment of the population is still fearful about the economy. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial explains.

Greg: Thanks, Tom. A new survey says only 2% of middle-income baby boomers believe the financial picture has rebounded in this country.

This population group includes some who have already retired and others who are nearing retirement. Before the recession, they felt optimistic about their investments, saw the value of their homes rise and knew what life after the workforce would look like. Although the markets have recovered from their lowest point in 2009 and stocks have hit high-water marks, this group remains fearful and distrustful of the financial world in general.

Tom: Has it put their retirement plans on hold?

Greg: Not so far.

Most baby boomers who took the survey say they still plan to retire, and some have retired. But they’ve made changes in the way they spend, save and invest. Many cut expenses and while some began an emergency fund, an equal number are saving less or not at all almost like they’ve given up.

Tom: How about their investments?

Greg: This group admitted that they are investing more conservatively. Some have stopped investing entirely and at a time when they should be saving more, not less. Of course, going through a recession so close to retiring was no doubt very frightening. But making decisions based on fear is never wise when it comes to investing. A reality check combined with a well-thought-out, well-diversified investment plan could ease their lingering fears and go a long way to helping them feel more secure about their retirement,

Thank you Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.