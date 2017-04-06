Rumble Ponies rained out for second straight Opening Day

MANCHESTER, NH – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scheduled Opening Day game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 5.

The Rumble Ponies will have to wait until Friday to start a new era of professional baseball in Binghamton. The team will take on the Fisher Cats at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:35 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

Thursday’s rainout marks the second straight time Binghamton’s first game of the season has been postponed. Binghamton’s home opener last season against New Hampshire was washed out.

Following their season-opening road trip, the Rumble Ponies will kick off a new era of professional baseball in the Southern Tier with their home opener on Thursday, April 13 against the Erie SeaWolves. Tickets for the game and Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)