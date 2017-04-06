Stuart's speed an asset to Binghamton, threat to everyone else

The stolen base is a dying art in baseball, making it one of the more exciting plays you can see. Fans at NYSEG Stadium will get a lot of chances to see Champ Stuart on the run this year. The 24-year-old Bahamian outfielder says he's always in "go mode" when he's on first base and looks to attempt to steal 100 times this season.

In four years pro, Stuart has 101 career steals including 15 with the Binghamton Mets last year. This year, his first full season at Double-A he expects, as does Manager Luis Rojas, to be the catalyst at the top of the order and manufacture runs with his speed. The New York Mets are not the fleetest of foot with even the once supersonic Jose Reyes slowing down as the years creep up on him, so Stuart's success in the minors could soon translate to success in the bigs.

"I'm always in go mode. I'm ready to go at any pitch. Depending on the situation, it determines how aggressive I'll be but as a base stealer, you have to have that go mentality every pitch, no matter the outcome," Stuart said.

"Champ is probably our fastest guy in the organization. We have a goal set with him to accomplish. I'm really excited for him and to be with him here in Binghamton this year," Rojas said. "I think he has a game changing ability with his speed. He has an 80 speed ability, which is at the top of the ranking or grade. That's something that we want him to implement more in games and obviously that will help his career and we see helping the New York Met club in the big leagues at one point in his career."

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were set to open the season in New Hampshire on Thursday, but the weather had other thoughts. Thursday's game has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 5. The season opener will now be played on Friday at 6:35 in New Hampshire.