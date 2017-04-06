BU's Moore added to Tewaaraton Watch List

BU Redshirt Senior Tom Moore has been added to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. The Tewaaraton Award is given annually to the most outstanding college lacrosse player in the nation - the lacrosse equivalent of football's Heisman Trophy. Moore is the first player in BU men's lacrosse history to be added to the watch list, coming in the same week as the Bearcats were ranked #20 in the media poll, their first national ranking since 2006.

Moore is ranked 3rd nationally in points per game (5.67), tied-5th in goals per game (3.22), and 7th in assists per game (2.44).

"I mean, it's exciting stuff. But to be honest, I'm just more focused on the game we got this weekend," Moore said. "We're playing Hartford in a conference game. Just looking forward to get out there and play another game with the boys."

"There aren't many guys who get added on there from teams who aren't doing so well," said Head Coach Kevin McKeown. "I think it's a little bit of our team success as well as Tom's success. I'm looking forward to see how he does well the rest of the year."

The Bearcats have won seven games in a row, the longest such streak in team history, and look to make it eight on Saturday against Hartford at 1:00.