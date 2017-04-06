Union Withdraws Petition in Sotak Investigation

The Town of Union on Thursday withdrew a petition to keep a report on workplace harassment allegations against Rose Sotak from being made public.

Union's action cancels an April 7 court hearing on the matter in Broome County Supreme Court.

Attorney Albert Millus is representing Sotak and tells Fox 40 that he and Town Attorney Alan Pope met with Judge Ferris Lebous on Thursday. Millus says Union must seek an advisory opinion from New York's Committee on Open Government.

Town of Union Councilman Robert Mack, who is head of Union’s Employees Committee, told Fox 40 the investigation began in mid-January after an employee filed a complaint against Sotak, accusing her of workplace harassment. Members of the Town council retained the law firm Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP, to investigate claims that Sotak created a hostile work environment and threatened town employees.

Attorney Paul Sweeney, from Coughlin & Gerhart, reported in his February 7 executive summary that 17 of 22 people interviewed backed complaints Sotak was verbally abusive.

Millus, members of the public, and media outlets asked for a copy of the full report under New York's Freedom of Information Law. Fox 40 is one of the organizations that requested a copy of the report.

Attorneys for the Town of Union say they want to protect the identities of the 22 individuals who were interviewed, including town workers, and current and former board members.

Millus has said without an unredacted report he can't properly defend his client. On Thursday, the attorney said with the petition withdrawn, matters on receiving the full report were deferred. He said he wasn't sure for how long.

The workplace harassment investigation is separate from a criminal investigation against Sotak.

On Wednesday, a Broome County grand jury indictment was unsealed during Sotak's arraignment in Broome County Court. The indictment includes the following charges:

Corrupt use of position or authority, a class E felony

Official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor (three counts)

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

In an affidavit filed Thursday in Broome County Supreme Court, Alan Pope states "Due to the FOIL requests made, including by Mr. Millus on behalf of his client, the Petition by the Town of Union also sought an Order prohibiting any retaliation and/or undue influence by the Supervisor once she gets the Full Report which was meant to protect the department head employees and to curtail further exposure to the Town of Union from the reported misconduct of the Supervisor by independent counsel Paul Sweeney." Pope added he met with almost all of the department head employees on April 4, and was asked by all in attendance to ask the court for a court order of protection against any retaliation or undue influence by Sotak upon the full report being provided by the court.

The document goes on to state that "In light of Supervisor Sotak being indicted by the Grand Jury, the Town of Union will consent to the Supervisor receiving an unredacted Full Report provided that the requested Court Order is issued as sought in the Petition by the Town Board and as requested by the department head employees." Pope also proposed that a second, redacted version be released to the public.

The Town Attorney added the following in the April 6, 2017 documents, "I can state that I was surprised when the District Attorney served its subpoena on the Town Clerk. I can also state there was never any discussion I had about reaching out to the District Attorney to ask for any investigation-the District Attorney acted on his own."

At a Town board meeting Wednesday night, Mack told Fox 40 Union retained Coughlin & Gerhart after learning Pope was part of the internal investigation.

“The town attorney said he could not perform the investigation because he was going to be a material witness," said Mack.

At the meeting, residents wanted to know who was footing the bill for these legal costs.

"Will the taxpayers of the town be using any of our money, our taxpayer money to launch a defense?" Town resident Rob Egan asked.

Councilman Tom Augostini told Fox 40 that Sotak will pay for her legal fees. He said the Town of Union will file a claim with its insurance provider to be reimbursed for the cost of the internal investigation -- which was nearly $5,000.