Owego Man Arrested On Several Charges After A Pursuit That Ends In Binghamton

New York State Police at Owego arrested William F. Mason, age 22, for the misdemeanors of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Driving a Motor Vehicle while Ability Impaired by Drugs, and other traffic violations.



These charges stem from an incident where Mason refused to stop as a trooper attempted to stop him for a vehicle and traffic infraction on State Route 17 in the Town of Owego. Mason was pursued to his home on Clinton Street, in the City of Binghamton where he physically resisted being arrested before being handcuffed.



The investigation determined that he was driving while ability impaired by drugs.



Mason was arraigned in the City of Binghamton Court and was committed to the Broome County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 secured bond.