Police Issue Ticket After Bus, Trailer Collide in Barker

Broome County Sheriff's have issued traffic summons to the driver of a box truck that collided with a Greyhound Bus on I-81 northbound in the Town of Barker around 11 a.m. on Thursday. The crash near the exit 8/Rt. 26 ramp.

62-year-old George Koestner of Jonestown, Pennsylvania received a traffic summons for Unsafe Lane Change, after Police said he swerved off the road and over-corrected, grazing the side of the bus.

A crash involving a Greyhound bus on I-81 N above Whitney Point. Broome Sheriff and State Police on scene. pic.twitter.com/LVrIVJykmT — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) April 6, 2017

The bus, operated by 64-year-old Kevin Carr, of Syracuse, was traveling in the right lane and was unable to avoid the collision. The truck struck the bus on the driver’s side, shattering one of its windows.

There is damage to the side of the bus. One window is broken. Police say there were 32 passengers on board. pic.twitter.com/aLfLT1VxFO — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) April 6, 2017

Police say two bus passengers suffered minor injuries, one complaining of pain in their arm and the other maintaining a small laceration. One of the two people was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital. The Greyhound was heading to Toronto with 35 passengers on board, according to police.

Koestner will return to the Town of Lisle Court at a later date.