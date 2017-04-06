Matthews Subaru Donates $20K to B.C. Humane Society

A donation of over $20,000 will help the Broome County Humane Society in its effort to help care for rescued animals and find them homes.

Matthews Subaru, a car dealership in Vestal, presented the animal shelter a $20,752 check on Thursday.

This donation was part of the auto dealership's "Share the Love" campaign. From November 2016 through January 2017, for every Subaru sold, a $250 donation went towards one of five charities/non-profits of the customer's choice. While the other four options were national (Make A Wish, National Parks Foundation, Meals on Wheels, and ASPCA), Matthews chose the Humane Society as its local organization to help out.

"They're just so devoted and dedicated to what they're doing," said Kathy Breno, marketing director at Matthews Auto Group. "They're always trying to improve their systems, they're always looking for volunteers, and they've held such high standards for the Humane Society that we just think it's a great partnership because we feel the same, we have high standards too."

Breno said this is the third year the dealership has raised money for the Humane Society.

Humane Society Executive Director Karen Matson said the money will go towards care costs for the shelter's dogs and cats, such as spaying and neutering, and keeping animals up-to-date on vaccines.

"Being a non-profit, we operate on fundraising and donations alone. And it's really rewarding to know that members of our community recognize that there's a huge need, and they want to help," said BC Humane Society Executive Director Karen Matson. "And it's great to have this kind of support for the animals."

Matson says the shelter has already seen an increase of incoming rescue animals this year, and estimates the shelter will take in around 1,000 animals throughout 2017 compared to about 800 in 2016.

The executive director said the hope is for the Humane Society to move into its new, larger facility on Conklin Ave in Binghamton by the end of May, or "at least have a certificate of occupancy by then."