Erie Hockey Player Pleads Guilty To Assault Of Referee

Erie Community College hockey player Brandon Day plead guilty to misdemeanor assault in the third degree Thursday morning in the town of Dickinson court. Day was facing this charge and three additional charges after attacking a referee during a February 26 tournament at the SUNY Broome Ice Center. The charges of harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief were dropped.

Day is ordered to pay medical expense that the referee incurred and damages done to the SUNY Broome locker room. The locker damages total to $525 and the referee's medical expenses are to be determined.

Video footage of the incident quickly went viral, appearing on national media outlets. The footage shows Day exiting the penalty box, after serving the full penalty, and slamming into a 62-year-old referee, knocking him to the ice. The referee told police he was knocked unconscious and woke up on the ice. His right shoulder and right hip here injured. Cornwell says Day is lucky the injuries weren't more serious.

"I will say this, the video is despicable, but the person is not the person that you see in that video," says Cornwell, "Sometimes you see people at their worst, and that was apparently the case, but the defendant had some issues and took responsibility immediately."

In court today, Day's attorney told the judge the defendant had been diagnosed with a stress and anxiety condition following the incident and he immediately sought help for those issues.

A sentencing date has yet to be set, but Broome County District Attorney Steven Cornwell says the plea deal will place Day on probation for three years and he will attend mandatory anger management.

In March, the D.A.’s office charged 19-year-old Brandon Day with assault. The office released a statement saying investigators found Day's strike against the referee to be intentional.