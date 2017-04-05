Board Members, Residents React To Sotak Charges

Rose Sotak presided over Wednesday night’s Town of Union board meeting as if everything was business as usual. Nine hours earlier the three-term republican supervisor was indicted by a grand jury on five charges: one felony charge of corruption of power, two charges of official misconduct and obstructing governmental administration.

"I was shocked. I was shocked there was a felony. I was not shocked about the charges but I guess I was kind of surprised there was a felony charge," said Councilman Robert Mack.

Mack said that before the meeting Union board members asked Sotak if she would resign.

“We discussed it and her response to us was that it was not going to happen."

Resident and former democratic council candidate Heather Staley wanted to know why the board launched this investigation in January if employees had been complaining about Sotak for years.

“You guys could have taken her aside long ago.”

Councilman Mack is head of Union’s Employees Committee and said the investigation began in mid-January after an employee filed a complaint against Sotak, accusing her of workplace harassment.

“Once the investigation started many, many people came forward.”

Mack went on to say Union retained Coughlin & Gerhart after learning Town Attorney Alan Pope was part of the investigation.

“The town attorney said he could not perform the investigation because he was going to be a material witness.”

Four residents, including two former council candidates, spoke out about the Sotak investigation at the April 5th meeting.

One man, who filed a request under the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), was upset to learn the town paid Coughlin & Gerhart nearly $5,000 for nine days of work.

The board expects insurance will cover most of the legal fees.

Sotak declined to comment.