Candidate for Binghamton Mayor Race Drops Out

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Michael Treiman, the 32 year old Binghamton man who just last week announced he was running for Mayor, has decided to pull out of the race.  Broome County Democratic Committee Chairman Tim Grippen confirmed that Treiman was dropping out of the race because he received threats against his family.  