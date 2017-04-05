Rotation is a strength for Rumble Ponies

"Good pitching beats good hitting"

The old baseball cliche will hopefully prove true for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in 2017. Luis Rojas, in his first year managing at the Double-A level, says that this year's rotation is a major strength for the team. Tyler Pill will get the call on Opening Day with PJ Conlon, ranked 24th on MLB Pipeline's ranking of Mets prospects, will start game two. Corey Oswalt, Casey Delgado, and Mickey Jannis fill out the back end of the rotation.

Pill has spent part of the last four seasons with the B-Mets. In six years pro he has a 38-29 record with a 4.25 ERA. Conlon meanwhile is 12-3 with a 1.47 ERA in two years pro after being drafted in 2015.

For Rojas, he will rely on the veterans Pill, Delgado, and Jannis to help mentor Conlon and Oswalt while also pitching deep into games, eating innings, and keeping the bullpen rested.

"I want to start the season off right, throw a lot of strikes, go deep into games," Pill said. "We've got a lot of guys that do that. So hopefully that pattern sticks with the pitching staff throughout the year and we in turn keep the defense alive and keep the offense alive."

"I'm really looking forward to our rotation go and see those guys help guys like Conlon, and Oswalt in their first year in this league, and I think those guys are going to keep the bullpen fresh. It's really going to be a good blend to have those veteran guys in our rotation," Rojas said.

The Rumble Ponies open the season on the road in New Hampshire on Thursday at 6:35.