Conlon learning from and blocked by Mets aces

Mets pitching prospect PJ Conlon is ranked 24th in the Mets system by MLB Pipeline. He will start the Binghamton Rumble Ponies second game of the season on Friday in New Hampshire. After receiving an invitation to Major League Spring Training Camp Conlon says he's much farther ahead in his development because of it. Having time to work with the Mets group of young aces in Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo was an invaluable experience for Conlon. But it's also a bit of a double edged sword.

While Matz and Lugo are currently injured with no timetable for return, the Mets still have seven pitchers that, when healthy, could be top of the rotation arms on any other team in the league. That's also not including former AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer, who the Mets traded for Yoenis Cespedes in 2015. It's a nice problem to have for the front office and the fans, but it's tough to be a pitching prospect in the organization waiting for your turn, knowing that it might not come with the team.

"There's a lot of guys up there that I think it's a little bit of both," Conlon said when asked if it's a blessing or a curse to be a pitching prospect with the Mets. "It's tough to be able to move up but like I said, being around those guys, watching them and seeing what they do, what makes them so special, since Spring Training I feel like I've learned years of experience and stuff like that just being around those guys. It was a huge blessing to get that experience."

Conlon has pitched in parts of two seasons professionally since being drafted in 2015. He's 12-3 overall with a 1.47 ERA and 137 strikeouts against 26 walks in 41 games and 23 starts. He pitched in relief for the Brooklyn Cyclones in 2015 and split 2016 with the Columbia Fireflies and the St. Lucie Mets.

The Rumble Ponies start their 2017 campaign in New Hampshire on Thursday. Tyler Pill gets the nod for Opening Day with Conlon going on Friday. The home opener is set for April 13 against the Erie SeaWolves.