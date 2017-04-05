Paul scores a pair but B-Sens come up empty... again

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Despite two goals from Nick Paul, the Binghamton Senators fell 5-2 to the host Rochester Americans on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena.

Former B-Sens defenseman Patrick Mullen opened the scoring for Rochester early on for a 1-0 lead. Mullen moved down the right side and snapped a shot on net that was stopped by goaltender Marcus Hogberg. The rebound rolled to Hogberg’s right and Mullen punched in his own rebound for his fourth of the year. The goal came just 2:58 into the game with assists from Alex Kile and Brady Austin.

Rochester took a 2-0 lead later in the period off the stick of Hudson Fasching. Justin Bailey sent a tap pass to Tim Kennedy who moved into the left circle and found Fasching at the top of the crease who beat Hogberg for his seventh of the season from Kennedy and Bailey. After one period, the Americans held a 2-0 lead and led in shots 17-12.

Another former Binghamton Senator got on the board as Cole Schneider gave Rochester a 3-0 lead in the second period. From below the goal line, Schneider fired the puck off the side of Hogberg and into the net 4:48 into the period. Assists on Schneider’s 22nd of the year were credited to Casey Nelson and Nick Baptiste.

Binghamton responded off the stick of Nick Paul to cut the deficit to two. From inside his own zone, Brandon Gormley started a breakaway by firing a long outlet pass to Paul who slid the backhand under the pads of goaltender Jonas Johansson. The goal was Paul’s 13th of the year from Gormley and Macoy Erkamps with 5:30 left in the middle frame.

Rochester regained its three-goal lead on the power play late in the same period. Derek Grant took a pass on the goal line and immediately fed Baptiste who sent a one timer by Hogberg for his 25th tally of the year with assists two Grant and Kennedy with 56 seconds left. After two, Binghamton trailed in goals 4-1 and shots 31-21.

In the third period, Daniel Muzito-Bagenda tapped in a pass from Kennedy for his ninth of the year 3:38 into the third. Kennedy and Tyson Strachan recorded the assists to give the Americans a 5-1 lead.

Paul struck again for his second of the night and 14th of the year to pull the B-Sens back within four goals. Andreas Englund sent a shot on net from the point that was deflected by Marc Hagel to Paul who had an open net. Rochester led 5-2 after the goal that came 5:58 into the third. That score held up as the final as Hogberg stopped 28 in the loss while Johansson denied 29 for the win.

