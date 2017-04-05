U-E, Vestal split diamond doubleheader

Rivals Union-Endicott and Vestal split a baseball/softball doubleheader on Wednesday. The host Tigers won 1-0 in softball while the visiting Golden Bears won in baseball 4-3 in eight innings.

Softball was scoreless until the 5th when Maddie Bendert ripped and RBI double through the middle into center to score the games only run. Kayla Barnes struck out Cassidy Barrett to end the game and pick up the shutout.

Next door, the Tigers couldn't secure the sweep despite taking a 3-0 lead on a pair of RBI doubles in the 5th. With two outs and the bases empty the Golden Bears rallied and plated three in the top of the seventh. Vestal then scored the go-ahead run in the eighth to win.