Bearcats blank Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. - Senior first baseman Brendan Skidmore belted a grand slam in the sixth inning and eight Binghamton pitchers combined to toss a three-hit shutout as the Bearcats (10-5) rolled over host Bucknell (12-14) 12-0 Wednesday afternoon at Depew Field.



Binghamton scored three runs in the second inning, one in the fourth, four in the sixth and four more in the ninth to record their 10th win in the last 12 games.



In a predetermined midweek pitching rotation, freshman Jake Miller (W, 1-0) went 2.0 perfect innings before a string of seven BU pitchers tossed one inning apiece to maintain the shutout. Sophomore Cal Lawrence struck out two in his clean seventh inning.



In the second, junior designated hitter Jason Agresti got things started with an RBI double to center field. Senior left fielder Darian Herncane drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0 and junior center fielder CJ Krowiak hit a sacrifice fly to plate a third run in the inning.



Two frames later, Krowiak drew a two-out walk, went to second on a balk, third on a passed ball and scored on a Bucknell fielding error.



In the sixth, Herncane, Krowiak and sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak walked to load the bases for Skidmore, who sent an offering over the left field wall for his second homer of the season. The four RBI on Skidmore's first career grand slam boosted his season total to a team-best 14 runs driven in.



In the ninth, BU scored four add-on runs on five hits - most notable a two-run double by junior shortstop Paul Rufo and an RBI single by sophomore pinch hitter Anthony Meduri.



Bucknell pitchers struck out 12 but issued eight walks.



Binghamton now prepares for its home opener this weekend against UMBC - the first games played on BU's new turf field. The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday followed by a single game Sunday.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)