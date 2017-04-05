Bearcats swept by Syracuse in doubleheader

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton softball team (9-16) was swept at Syracuse (19-12) in a non-conference doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. The Orange rallied to win the first game 6-4 before taking the nightcap 13-1 in five innings.



Junior third baseman Kate Richard finished the day 3-for-5 (.600) with a home run and three RBI. For the season, she now leads the Bearcats with six home runs and 30 RBI.



Junior second baseman Stephanie Bielec was 2-for-6 (.333) while senior outfielder Bridget Hunt was 1-for-3 (.333). Bielec also scored a pair of runs.



In the opener, Richard tied the score at 1-1 when she led off the top of the second inning with a home run. With the Bearcats down 3-1 the following inning, she singled home a run and scored the go-ahead run two batters later on a two-run single by freshman catcher Sara Herskowitz.



The Orange came back to tie the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the third inning and scored twice more in the bottom of the fifth inning.



Sydney O'Hara pitched four no-hit innings in relief to raise her record to 6-3. Freshman pitcher Rozlyn Price went the distance but saw her record drop to 3-8. Three of the runs Price allowed, however, were unearned.



In the nightcap, Syracuse took command early, with two runs in the bottom of the second inning and seven runs one inning later.



Richard broke the shutout in the top of the fourth inning when she singled home Bielec. The Orange, however, tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.



Binghamton went down in order in the top of the fifth inning.



Alexa Romero raised her record to 7-3 while sophomore pitcher Allison Pritchard fell to 1-1.



Binghamton returns home to host Colgate on Saturday at 11 a.m. in a non-conference doubleheader.

