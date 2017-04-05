BU Performing Arts Brings Ballet to Broome

Binghamton University hosted the Russian National Ballet Theatre company, Wednesday, performing two classical ballets at the Anderson Center.

Fans of the musical arts had the opportunity to experience classical Russian ballet, one of Russia’s great cultural heritages passed down through the ages.

Over one hundred people attended the double feature of "Romeo & Juliet" and "Carmen," with the night's entertainment highlighted by over fifty dancers on-stage, direct from Moscow.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre was founded in the late 1980's when many dancers of the Soviet Union were starting new companies. Today the RNBT consists of an extensive repertoire that continues to perform traditional Russian ballet works.