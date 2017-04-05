Fraternity at Binghamton University Still on Suspension

The Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity at Binghamton University is still on suspension after 18 year old Conor Donnelly accidentally died at a frat party on March 18th where police say he was a pledge. An autopsy concluded Donnelly's Blood Alcohol Content level was .13 when he fell from the balcony. A spokesman for the University says they're continuing to work with the local members and the national fraternity to resolve some concerns. He says the action does not directly relate to the death of Conor Donnelly, but to other issues that came to light as a result of the police report into his death.