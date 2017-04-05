Girl Scout Troop Helps with Passage of Tobacco Free Parks Policy

With the help of Girl Scout Troop 30245 the Vestal Town Board has passed a tobacco free parks law.

Since last year, the Girl Scout Troop has been active in playing a part of passing this legislation.

A lot of children's lungs have been exposed negatively to smoke and since most kids start smoking at 13 now a days, taking the step to ban smoking in parks was a definitely good thing. — Delaney Schoenfeltt, Girl Scout Troop 30245

They have expressed concern about smoking in parks within the community and have researched the effects of smoking within a population with a focus on parks. According to Health Educators the average age for kids to start smoking is 12 to 13. This new policy will help model a healthier behavior for children.

There is no safe level of exposure to second hand smoke, and this new policy will model a healthier behavior for children. — Sharon Fischer, Health Educator

Fischer also said that tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S. Vestal will be joining 10 other municipalities in Broome County that restrict tobacco use in their parks. There will be a total of 60 signs placed at all of the parks in Vestal. The signs will display Vestals logo and they will show that the use of tobacco, vaping, and chewing tobacco will be prohibited.