UHS Hosts 13th Annual "Empty Bowls" benefit Luncheon

UHS held their 13th annual Empty Bowls luncheon to benefit the hungry. With a donation of $25, each person was able to enjoy a lunch and be apart of giving back to the community, as well as the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Attendees were also able to leave with an empty bowl created by the local artisans.

This year I made 28 bowls. I keep coming back to do this because it is a great way to support the community, a worthy cause, and I really enjoy making bowls. — Susan Troy, Local artisan.

The proceeds benefit the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the UHS Foundation's Stop Hunger Fund. The event is an easy, and fun way to help give back to the community.

Peg and Joe Yezzi have been returning contributes to the event for five years now. The bowls they collect from each year that they attend, help them get their friends involved as well.

They constantly comment on how beautiful they are and that gives me the opportunity to say well, you know you too could have bowls like this and then I let them know. We've had more and more friends join us every year. — Peg Yezzi

Krista Matia, Donor and Community Engagement Manager at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier says how thankful she is to the UHS Foundation for hosting these events. She also said how not only are the funds raised by this event important, but the people involved, and giving back to the local community.