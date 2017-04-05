Work Zone Safety Week: Slow Down, Move Over, and Save A Life

It's Work Zone Safety Week and highway workers are asking motorists to slow down and move over when they come up on a work zone.

"We all have families that we wanna go home to. It's unfortunate that between DOT and the contractors that are working out here I could list of a group of names of people that didn't make it home just out doing their job," says New York State Department of Transportation Highway Maintenance Worker Andy Eaton.

New York State Department of Transportation workers say they see a drastic difference in the speed of passing vehicles when a State Trooper is on site, but there aren't enough troopers to cover all the work zones all of the time.

"There are eight of us designated to this unit," says Matt Maciak, part of the Troop C Traffic Incident Management Detail.

Maciak says State Police have zero tolerance in work zones and estimates that his division gives out around 2,000 tickets a month in construction areas. Maciak says when he's off-duty he sees cars speeding through work zones and it's tough for him to watch, knowing the costs.

"They're still flying by and they're weaving in and out of traffic and you're like 'Well, I'll try to remember that plate for next time or I'll remember that vehicle,'" says Maciak, "Because I'm a Trooper 24/7 and I can still go, if it's bad enough, I can make a phone call or I can follow up with it."

The DOT asks the traveling public to watch out for signage indicating work zones and to stay alert.