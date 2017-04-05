Voluntary Boil Water Advisory In City

The City of Binghamton has issued a voluntary boil water advisory for April 10-14 for all homes on Addison Ct., Clapham St., E. Clapham St., East St., Merrick St. and Fairview Ave., north of Route 17, to facilitate start up of a new pump station that services those neighborhoods.

The City’s Water Department is providing drinking water to all affected homes and will sample water during the boil water advisory.