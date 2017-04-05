D.A. Cornwell Says Two Incidents Led to Sotak Indictment



Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell provided more information into what brought about criminal charges against Town of Union Supervisor Rose Sotak. Cornwell told reporters that a grand jury handed up the sealed indictment on March 29. The indictment remained sealed until Wednesday morning when Sotak's arraignment took place.

Cornwell would not reveal details about the two instances but said on February 24, 2015, Sotak's actions amounted to a corrupt use of position or authority, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

On January 1, 2017, Rose Sotak (L) is sworn in by Hon. Rick Miller after voters

re-elected her to a third term in November.

Prosecutors say one count of obstructing governmental administration and two counts of official misconduct stem from a matter that took place on January 27, 2017.

"All of these charges were alleged to have occurred while Ms. Sotak was acting in her official capacity as Town of Union Supervisor," said Cornwell.

A tentative trial date is set for July 24, 2017.

Cornwell said if convicted, Sotak could serve up to one year in jail for the misdemeanor charges and up to four years in prison on the corrupt use of position or authority charge.

On Wednesday morning, Sotak pleaded not guilty before Broome County Judge Kevin Dooley, who released Sotak on her own recognizance.

On February 28, Cornwell issued a grand jury subpoena for all records related to the Sotak investigation in which Town of Union board members hired law firm Coughlin & Gerhart to investigate harassment allegations. The allegations included that Sotak created a hostile work environment at Town offices and had threatened certain Town employees, according to an executive summary of the report by attorney Paul Sweeney dated February 7, 2017.

Media outlets released a summary of the report on February 15. Sotak denied the allegations in a statement to the media on Feb. 15 and said board members launched the investigation without her knowledge.

At a town meeting that same night, members of the board, including Sotak, were scheduled to vote on seven resolutions related to the allegations. While the board approved three resolutions, Sotak held over the remaining four motions for the next meeting -- where they were passed. This included retaining Coughlin & Gerhart to perform legal research and report on the legal issues involved to potentially remove Sotak from office.

When asked why the D.A.'s office did not refer the investigation to a special prosecutor as he did with previous investigations involving other elected officials, Cornwell said in this case there was not a conflict of interest.

The D.A. also reinforced that his office's investigation is separate from the probe underway by the Town of Union.

The Town of Union will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (4/5). Fox 40 will bring you updates.