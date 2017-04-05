Town of Union Supervisor Rose Sotak Indicted

Town of Union Supervisor Rose Sotak has been indicted by a Broome County grand jury on charges including corrupt use of her authority.

The five-count indictment was unsealed during Sotak's arraignment before Broome County Judge Kevin Dooley.

Sotak faces the following charges:

Corrupt use of position or authority, a class E felony

Official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor (three counts)

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Sotak pleaded not guilty. Dooley released Sotak on her own recognizance.

A tentative trial date has been scheduled for July 24th.

The Republican supervisor who was re-elected in November would not comment after Wednesday's court appearance.

On February 28, Broome County District Attorney Stephen Cornwell issued a grand jury subpoena for all records of an investigation into allegations Sotak verbally harassed Town of Union employees, board members and Alan Pope, the attorney for the Town of Union.

Sometime in January, members of council retained law firm Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP, to investigate claims Sotak created a hostile work environment and threatened town employees.

Attorney Paul Sweeney reported in his February 7 executive summary that 17 of 22 people interviewed backed complaints Sotak was verbally abusive. Sweeney's report shows he met with current and former board members, the town attorney, Department Heads and Union employees.

The Town of Union board voted 4-to-1 on March 1 to look into removing Sotak from office.

A regularly scheduled Town of Union board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (4/5). Fox 40 will bring you updates.

