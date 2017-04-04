Johnson City Village Board Honors J-C High School Basketball Team

Johnson City held its regular board meeting at Village Hall Tuesday evening. Among the attendees was the Johnson City High School Men's Basketball team. The Board recognized the athletes for winning their second Section IV Championship in Arrow. Mayor Deemie presented citations to the players and coaches, and gave senior Patrick Garey a plaque in honor of him scoring his 1000th point during the 2016 to 2017 season.

"I'm always excited when I can do this. This is one of my favorite parts of my job, is when I can recognize the students and the student athletes of our village. It's very important that we do that," said Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie.

Their next board meeting is scheduled for April 18th.