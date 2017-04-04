'Rowdy' Announced as Mascot Name for Rumble Ponies

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies held a "Meet The Ponies" dinner Tuesday, for a limited number of fans. Those in attendance got autographs from all of the players along with information about what to expect this year.

Those in attendance were able to enjoy a dinner, and good company, much like the atmosphere Owner/President John Hughes wants to create this season.

"I think this year you're going to see things on the field and off the field that you've never seen before. That bring you out to the ball park to just have a good time with family, relax and enjoy each other, said Hughes."

Along with renovations to the stadium and a new team name, the Binghamton team announced their mascot Tuesday, as 'Rowdy' the Rumble Pony.

Even with the initial distaste in the new team name, locals who have been attending games for decades, say ownership is doing a good job.

"This new ownership knows how to do it right and it's going to be more fun than that stadium has seen in a long, long time. since the early 90s said Kevin Healy, a major fan."

The Rumble Ponies have invested $2.5 million dollars in renovation to the ball park and have their home opener next Thursday, April 13th.