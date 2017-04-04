Lugo out with slight UCL tear

The much talked about starting pitching depth of the New York Mets is already taking a hit. Tuesday it was announced that former Binghamton Met Seth Lugo has a slight tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. A torn UCL usually results in the need for Tommy John Surgery. Lugo's injury is not bad enough to require surgery... yet. He received a PRP injection on Monday and will not throw for two weeks.

The Mets and Lugo are hoping that the injection and rest will help him avoid surgery. Zack Wheeler is returning from Tommy John Surgery after missing the last two seasons. Matt Harvey missed all of 2014 for the same reason. Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz both underwent the surgery in 2010 in the minor leagues. deGrom missed the 2011 season, Matz did not make his pro debut until 2012.

Lugo pitched in 17 games with the Mets in 2016, with 8 starts. He went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts against 21 BB. He made 19 starts with the Binghamton Mets in 2015, going 6-5 with a 3.80 ERA, striking out 87 and walking just 30.

Matz is also sidelined with tenderness in his elbow and could be out for a while, according to team officials. He underwent surgery in the offseason to remove a bone spur from his elbow.

The Mets are 1-0 on the year after a 6-0 win over Atlanta on Monday. Jacob deGrom gets the call Wednesday Game 2 against the Braves.