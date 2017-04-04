Lady Bearcats win streak snapped at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. - The Binghamton women's lacrosse team (5-7) fell 17-3 to No. 8 Cornell (8-1) this afternoon at Schoellkopf Stadium. The Big Red, who have been ranked in the top 20 for the 2017 season, outshot BU 38-14 in the contest.



Cornell controlled the game from the start as they ensued a 9-0 run in the beginning of the first half. Junior Tiffany Ryan ended the dry spell for Binghamton as she scored on an assist from sophomore Emily Yoo at 6:16. The Big Red added one more to close out the half, taking a 10-1 lead.



Sophomore Rebecca Golderman came out firing for BU as she scored the Bearcats second of the game just 40 seconds into the second half. Cornell responded with four consecutive goals before Golderman netted a second goal with 18 minutes to play. Unfortunately, that was as close as Binghamton came to the Big Red as they walked away with a 17-3 victory.



Junior Amanda Marsh picked up a team-high three ground balls while junior goalie Emma Jehle made a game high 17 saves in the net.



Binghamton returns to the field this Saturday, April 8 as they face No. 4 Stony Brook in an America East Conference matchup. The game is set for a 12 p.m. start time at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)