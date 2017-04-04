Players excited to begin season, first as Rumble Ponies

It's a new day for baseball in Binghamton. Gone are the B-Mets and here to stay are the Rumble Ponies. After 25 years of Binghamton Mets baseball, new ownership decided it was time for a change and thus the Rumble Ponies were born.

So far the reception for the Rumble Ponies has been mixed among the fans, but the players that are reporting to Binghamton to open the season are largely excited for the fun, imaginative reinvention of the team.

"I like the name. I like the new look," said Matt Oberste, 2016 EL All-Star. "Hopefully we can get a lot more fans out here this year. I know it's going to be cold, like it always is, but hopefully we'll get new fans."

"I think it's awesome. We got like four hats. I'm stoked about that," said LJ Mazzilli, Rumble Ponies infielder. "New jerseys, the slogan, everything is brand new this year, so we're all fired up."

Others appear to be taking their time warming up to the new name, like longtime B-Mets pitcher Tyler Pill: "I think we'll warm up to it. It's different but I think in the long run it'll be good. Hopefully everyone accepts it and gets behind us."

"I've seen a couple of the guys that have been here before and played for the B-Mets and they really appreciate the new unis, the new colors," said Luis Rojas, managing his first year in Binghamton. "They're very excited about. I'm really excited to be the first manager for the Rumble Ponies, the new name for the Binghamton affiliate."

In addition to a new name, logo, uniforms, and color schemes, NYSEG Stadium is undergoing its biggest renovation. A $2.5 million project to add terraced seating down the left field line, a party deck in RF, new batting cages for the players beyond the right field wall, a new home bullpen, and an enhanced Right Field Entrance gate and kid's area.

While Minor League Baseball is all about the fan experience and the entertainment, the bigger concern in the locker room is winning. The B-Mets won the Eastern League title in 2014 and reached the playoffs in 2013, 2014, and 2015. That was the first time in franchise history that the team reached the postseason in three straight years. Last year the team never seemed to settle into a groove and missed the playoffs.

With a new roster, only five position players are returning from last season, and a new manager the goal is to win another Eastern League Championship.

"It's a nice thing. We've got a lot of speed, a lot of power," said Champ Stuart, OF. "It's going to be exciting to be playing with this new group of guys. I think we can do some damage this year. So we just want to get the season started and go from there."

"We have to make sure the guys are always playing hard and doing everything fundamentally sound the way we want it and then I think the outcomes will take care of themselves. But the final goal is to win the championship," Rojas said. "That's our goal. We want to win. We want to win the championship. We know for sure every other team, the other 11 teams in this league want the same thing but for us to accomplish that we have to go through the process of playing game by game."

Rojas managed the Savannah Sand Gnats to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2013 and 2014, winning the South Atlantic League Title in 2013. He then managed the St. Lucie Mets to the playoffs in 2016, losing in the Florida State League semifinals. Many players on this year's Rumble Ponies team played for Rojas on last year's playoff team in St. Lucie.

Binghamton opens the season on the road in New Hampshire on Thursday, April 6.