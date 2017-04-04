JC Students Focused to Make a Difference

In 2015-16, two 5th grade classes at Johnson City's Intermediate School worked toward gathering support and petition signatures to nominate Los Angeles Rams barrier breaker Kenny Washington to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Washington was the first to break the color barrier in the NFL in 1946, leading the way for African-Americans in the sport. At the end of July in 2016, the students printout of more than 11,000 signatures and comments gathered from across the country on the change.org petition, which was sent to the Hall of Fame.

While Washington was not selected in 2017 and the students did not hear back from the Hall of Fame, that didn't stop them from trying something again this year.

Now in 6th grade, a select group of students are determined to keep the campaign going and tackle it from a different angle. The students have been working on a postcard mailing system, that's aimed at having Washington's jersey number 13 retired with the Rams.

"We thought about printing out post cards with his picture on it and just kind of a little background and asking the Rams to retire his number, said 5th grade Teacher, Liza Turner."

The initiative was started when; at the time, 5th grader, Kaylin Mazyck, asked who broke the color barrier in the NFL. No one in the class knew, so the students and Turner did some research and found out it was Kenny Washington.

When asked why this group continues to pursue honoring Kenny Washington, after not receiving a response from the Hall of Fame, Mazyck said that it's just not right.

"We just felt it wasn't fair that all of these people were recognized for something great that they did and Kenny Washington wasn't, said Mazyck."

The six students meet in Turner's classroom two to three times per week and are addressing 1,000 postcards. The group has also corresponded with Kenny Washington's daughter, Adam Rank from nfl.com, and the head of the Kenny Washington Foundation via email to help spread the word.

The students are sending postcards to recognized broadcasters, NFL players, social justice promoters, and many others in hopes of getting Kenny Washington honored for his great role in breaking the color barrier in professional football.

Fox 40 Sports will have an updated story on the group in the coming weeks.