Officials Determine Cause in Kirkwood Apartment Fire

Broome County fire officials say the apartment fire in Kirkwood was caused by improper use of candles.

Broome County Fire investigators said one tenant was transported to Wilson for smoke inhalation and possibly minor burns. 10 fire departments were on scene to help as well as two ambulances. The fire started on the second floor, and then spread to the back before going up towards the roof. Fire officials said that it took several hours to contain and caused a significant amount of damage to the building.

Five Mile Point Chief Shawn Skinner said a call came in at 5:49 a.m. reporting heavy smoke coming out of the second floor unit in Anthos Apartment at Kirkwood on route 11.

Skinner said firefighters evacuated 12 units after arriving to the scene.

“By the time I got with 3 minutes from the time I got my shoes on, sweatshirt, phone and got out that backdoor.” — Darrin Strong, Anthos Apartment Resident

Strong is one of the 19 tenants unable to return home. He lives in apartment 3B right below where the fire started. He heard the couple living there screaming and yelling, a loud bang, and then an alarm went off. A second alarm went off in the hallway which made him look out the back window where he saw flames.

The Red Cross said volunteers have been helping residents all morning.

Anthos community manager Cheryl Wellman said all residents have been placed at the company's Vestal property location.

“We will take care of our residents, they come first” — Wellman

Yvetta Orta has a daughter who lives in the building affected by the blaze. She received a call from her early in the morning telling her about the fire.

She couldn’t get down using the stairs from her third floor apartment because of the flames being too thick, she made it to safety by using the fire escape. — Orta

The Red Cross was called in to help at 6 a.m. this morning.Two disaster action team volunteers were on scene to help the residents who were affected by the fire. The volunteers met with families that were impacted, to determine what services they would need to provide. They are helping five families, which consists of 19 individuals and providing them with assistance for lodging and funds to get basic care items that were lost.