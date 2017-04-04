Superintendent Discusses State Budget Extension Impact on M-E School District

While the New York State budget extension helps keep the government operating, it leaves school districts dependent on state funding with uncertainty as they work towards finalizing their budgets by April 24th.

"I think most school districts, unless the state has a budget before April 24th, will be going to their voters with an adopted budget that doesn't have a final state aid number, but has a placeholder," said Maine-Endwell (M-E) School District Superintendent Jason Van Fossen.



Fox 40 spoke with Van Fossen at M-E's District Office on Tuesday. He said the district's projected $51.2 million 2017-2018 budget is made up of about 52 percent state aid, at around $25.6 million. Van Fossen said while it's unfortunate to not have the official state aid numbers, the district has been building its budget since December -- using the Governor's Proposal, with the understanding that it's relatively close to the state Legislature's.

"So the fact that the state aid is not completely final is not a huge detriment because we have a placeholder. However, it's not final -- and until it's final, we don't officially know what our numbers going to be. We have to still guess," said Van Fossen.

Van Fossen said with M-E's tax-levy limit at .89 percent, or about a $206,000 increase for taxpayers, for this budget -- compared to 1.28 percent from 2016-2017 -- the district is becoming more reliant on state aid to help in funding with costs such as staff, facilities and supplies.

"In the past, prior to the tax levy, we could go to community and say if you'll support this would you pay more? Would you be willing to pay more taxes for us to keep our programs in place?" said Van Fossen. "Now with a limit we don't have that option -- and now we are truly reliant on the state, and if the state doesn't come through -- now we have to go to our expenditure side and make reductions to balance the budget."

Van Fossen said through its current projected budget, Maine-Endwell does not anticipate any layoffs or program cuts. He said a finalized adopted budget will be made this coming Thursday, and put on the district's website by Friday.

District budgets will be brought to public vote on May 16th. The state budget extension will run until a new deal is struck by legislators or May 31st, whichever comes first.

"We have a placeholder, we have a pretty good idea of what it's going to be, but it's not final. So, when it does become final we'll have to go back to our budget, prior to July 1st, and make sure that we have a balanced budget and all of our ducks are in a row," said Van Fossen.

School officials say the district would go off of what voters approved -- and work from there to balance the money coming into the district with its spending.