Three men were arrested Sunday for possessing over a pound of cocaine. New York State Police say a traffic stop on I-81 in Kirkwood resulted in the discovery of the drugs, which could be valued between $50,000 and $75,000.

Matthew L. Simmons, 32, Ryan Rivera-Aponte, 26, and Ray Rivera, 48, all from Newark, NY, were sent to Broome County Jail without bail.