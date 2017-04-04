Man Could Serve 12 Years in Binghamton Drug Case

A Broome County jury found a Binghamton man guilty of dealing heroin and cocaine in a 2015 drug case.

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison for Abdul S. Covington.

"Another drug dealer has learned the hard way, Broome County is no longer the place to sell drugs," says Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell.

Covington was found guilty of three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree.

Sentencing will take place on June 6, 2017.