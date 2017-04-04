1 Injured in Binghamton Apartment Fire

Binghamton Fire Marshal's say one person was injured in an early morning fire at 88 Henry Street in downtown Binghamton. Officials say the man suffered burns and was taken Wilson Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Upstate Medical in Syracuse.

Binghamton firefighters responded to the call at 3:56 a.m. Tuesday of a fire at a second-floor apartment above a garage.

Captain Timothy O'Neil said the fire started in a second-floor bedroom and was contained in 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.