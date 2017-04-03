State Lawmakers React to Failed Budget

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the details of the Extended 2016 New York State Budget, which will run until either a new deal is struck by State Legislators or May 31, whichever comes first.

He said the Extender will fund all government operations through the new deadline and places priority on infrastructure, economic development, and environmental projects across New York.

In addition, the current budget secures $2.5 billion for water, protects against the rising cost of prescription drugs and increases direct care professional salaries 6.5 percent over the next two years.

Over the next two months, the state expects to spend $24.6 billion, which includes the general fund, aid to localities and school districts, special revenue, capital projects, and debts service.

The Extender also authorizes $16.4 billion in new capital appropriations to advance critical economic development and infrastructure projects.

"The passage of today's budget extender continues all state operations and fully funds our $16.4 billion new New York construction and economic development plan for the next complete fiscal year," said Cuomo.

Assemblyman Clifford Crouch (R - Bainbridge) said he is frustrated with the way the voting process turned out.

"It is upsetting to see this dysfunctional way of negotiating continue; it is disrespectful not only to us as legislators but also disrespectful to the very people we represent," said Crouch.

He put the blame squarely on Cuomo for forcing policies that not everyone agreed with.

"Budget negotiations broke down because Governor Cuomo wanted to force voting on policies like “Raise the Age” in the budget, which should be taken up separately from the state’s fiscal plan," said Crouch.

When it comes to the controversial plan of Raise the Age, Speaker Carl Heastie said it was the Republicans who stopped the budget from passing.

"It is unfortunate that Republican Senators have chosen to engage in a misinformation campaign about the intent of the Raise the Age proposal that has been a part of this year’s budget negotiations," said Heastie.

Heastie added some Senators have chosen to engage in a fear campaign that falsely accuses Assembly Democrats of coddling murderers and rapists in the context of this issue.

As the negotiations continue, Heastie said to expect Democrats to push full-force on Raise the Age.

"We will continue our efforts to raise the age of adult criminal responsibility because it is long overdue and our communities demand a resolution that seeks meaningful intervention and rehabilitation for juvenile offenders," said Heastie.

Fred Akshar (R - 52nd District) said he will never sacrifice the values of his community. He believes making New York more affordable by lowering taxes and creating jobs is very important towards budget negotiations. He added differences in policies stopped budget talks from being possible.

"We find ourselves passing a budget extender because we are allowing a policy issue to stand in the way of putting forth a fiscally responsible budget plan that will benefit all New Yorkers," said Akshar.

Akshar felt the Republicans offered a fair compromise for raising the age. He said most teen offenses would go to Family Court, but strongly believes those who commit serious crimes need to "be off our streets."

"I agree that 16 and 17-year-olds should not be housed with adults in correctional facilities. I agree that 16 and 17-year-olds should receive necessary services to help ensure they become successful, responsible and law abiding members of our communities," said Akshar.

Shame on the New York City Democrats who are willing to compromise public safety by not holding violent 16 and 17-year-olds accountable for rape and murder. These are violent individuals who prey upon our communities and didn’t simply “make a mistake." — Senator Fred Akshar

Akshar said shutting down the government is not the way to solve any differences, so he voted 'yes' for the two-month Budget Extender.

"Make no mistake, our work here isn't done and I will continue to fight for common sense and a fiscally responsible budget that protects all New Yorkers," said Akshar.

Senator James Seward (R - Oneonta), said there are some positives to the Extender Budget.

“There is some good news in the budget extension - a significant boost in pay for direct care workers and $2.5 billion for clean water infrastructure," said Seward.

When it comes to Raise the Age, Seward said there needs to be a balance between making sure youthful offenders are given a second chance, but he added public safety offenders and violent criminals can't walk free.

As the new deadline approaches, Seward said he will work hard to reach an agreement sooner rather than later.

“I am working to reach a final agreement soon so that our school districts can have a level of certainty going into public budget votes," said Seward.

This story will be updated as Legislators react.