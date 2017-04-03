Wegmans Recalls "Killer Brownies" From Shelves

On Monday, April 3, Wegmans Market is recalling their Killer Brownies with pecans due to undeclared peanuts included in the product.

According to Wegmans, the brownies may contain peanuts, but do not have a warning on the label. Anyone with peanut allergies could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if consumed.

The brownie bars have best-by dates 3/21/17 through 4/5/17, with UPC number 20818400000. They were sold between March 16 and April in 15 Wegmans' stores in New York. Johnson City's Wegmans has been listed as a store with a recall.

Wegmans stores affected are:

Rochester Buffalo Syracuse Finger Lakes/S. Tier

Eastway Sheridan Onondaga Newark

Holt Rd. McKinley Ithaca

Latta Rd. Hornell

Lyell Ave. Johnson City

Marketplace

Mt. Read

Perinton

Pittsford

The product is sold pre-packaged by the pound in a plastic clamshell, or individually on the self-serve cookie bar, in the Bakery Department. Wegmans has placed automated phone calls to customers, who purchased the packaged product using their Shoppers Club card, to alert them to the recall.

There have been no reported injuries or illnesses associated with this recall, but concerned customers should return the product to Wegmans for a full refund.

Wegmans’ customers who have questions or concerns about this recall should contact the consumer affairs department Monday through Friday 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. toll-free at (855) 934-3553.