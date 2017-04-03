Bearcats could not ask for Moore

For the first time since 2006, and only second time ever, the BU men's lacrosse team is ranked in a national poll. The Bearcats are ranked #20 in the media poll after starting the season 8-1 and currently on a seven game win streak. A big part of their success is the play of redshirt senior Tom Moore.

In the first nine games of the season, and with five games left, Moore already owns the program single season points record, which he set on Saturday with his first goal of the game and 47th point of the season. He finished the day with 51 points on the year. While Head Coach Kevin McKeown and his staff, in their first year, have breathed new life into this program, Moore's personal success can't be understated and is a direct tribute to the team's success. But, for Moore the latter is much more important than the former.

"I mean, it's cool. I really try not to concentrate too much on that stuff. It's more about getting wins," Moore said. "If we win, that's all that matters. We're coming into the heart of our conference schedule and that's what we're looking forward to."

"Tom has obviously done a great job. He's got a lot of ability," McKeown said. "He's done a really good job getting his teammates involved. He sees the field really well, makes good decisions with the ball out there. Our success is really a credit to our seniors, and the whole group has done a great job of buying into what the new staff is asking of them."

The Bearcats look to make it eight in a row on Saturday as they host Hartford at 1:00.