Two Featured Warrant Suspects Captured

Broome County Sheriff David Harder wants to thank the public for helping the Sheriff's Office locate two suspects who were part of the Featured Warrant Initiative.

Harder says confidential tips from Broome County residents directly led to the capture of these two men.

On April 3, Karim Lebron was found and arrested in New York City after Officials received information that he fled there to avoid Police. The NYPD with the help of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found him hiding under a bed at a relative's home.

He was the featured warrant on March 8 and was wanted for Attempted Robbery in the 3rd Degree.

The previous day, on April 2, Anthony Percival was arrested in Binghamton after Police received a tip that he was at a friend's house. Officials responded to the location and found Percival hiding in the bathroom.

He was arrested and is being held in the Broome County Sheriff's Office Correctional Facility. He was the featured warrant on March 22.

Percival was wanted for petty larceny.

Visit the Feature Warrant Initiative website to learn more.