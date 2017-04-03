Tioga Man Sentenced For Rape

A Tioga County judge sentenced a man convicted in November 2016 for rape. 46-year-old Brian C. Smith for rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Charges

3 counts of Rape (3rd Degree)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Smith, who was convicted of his charges on November 16, 2016, had sexual intercourse with a person under 17-years-old three separate times and took pictures of that person back in 2015.

He will spend nine years in State Prison (three 3-year sentences running consecutively) plus ten years of post-release supervision.

It took Police around a month to find Smith after he fled following his conviction.