Van Cott Jewelers Adds Pandora to Oakdale Location

Van Cott Jewelers announced they are unveiling a new section of their Oakdale Mall store location. On Friday, they will cut the ribbon on a Pandora Jewelry addition to their store.

The Van Cott store has been in the mall since 1975 and said they are committed to the Southern Tier.

"This new design demonstrates the Levine family's three generations of continued commitment to the area and the people of the region."

Business Development Manager for the Store, Scott Brown said they are thrilled to be able to offer a new experience for loyal clients and to a whole new generation of customers.

"While others are leaving, we are optimistic and committed to our region," said Brown.

The new boutique will be unveiled on Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m.