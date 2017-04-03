Endicott Man Arrested for Role in Robbery

Endicott Police arrested 64-year-old Raymond Clark for Burglary after his role in the robbery of the Crown Fried Chicken Restaurant on North Street in Endicott.

Officials say Clark helped another suspect enter the restaurant, steal the entire cash register plus an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the investigation, Police found a majority of the stolen items at Clark's residence and a second location. He was arraigned in the Village of Endicott Court and is being held in the Broome County Jail without bail.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information should contact the EPD at 785-3341.