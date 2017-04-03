Broome County Veterans for Peace Remembers Dr. King

Two men hold up a Veterans for Peace flag before Monday's event.

Broome County's Veterans for Peace organization hosted a peace action vigil in honor of Martin Luther King Jr's 'Riverside Speech' Monday afternoon.

Around 30 individuals were out to support and remember Dr. King's famous speech, given in New York City of April, 1947. Ten guests arrived at the event to each read one part of King's speech.

Guests included several different peace makers in Broome County. Since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, supporters have gathered in front of the Federal Building in downtown Binghamton to promote peace and social justice.

The Veterans for Peace organization meets on every Monday at 4:30 to 5:30 pm (4 to 5 in winter months).