Health Rankings- Working Together to Improve Health in Broome County

What are Broome County Officials are doing to help improve the county's health rankings?

Broome County came in ranked at 55 out of 62 counties in this years annual health rankings report, by the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation. However Broome still remains to be one of the least healthy counties in New York.

I am here to tell you that this is not acceptable. I know we can do much better as a community and we are committed to doing much better. — Jason Garnar Broome County Executive

Multiple factors weigh in and contribute to the study including, quality of life, social and economic factors, access to medical care, insurance, and parks.

Adult obesity and smoking were both up two percent from last year.

Broome County has a history of having a high level of chronic diseases that comes from obesity, poor nutrition, tobacco use, and last of physical activity. Broome County obesity levels are higher than the state and national average.

These rankings show what we can do to make Broome County a healthier place to live, learn, work and play. — Garnar

Medical Director of Broome County Health, Dr. Chris Ryan encourages patients to go out and get little bits of exercise, and to start with making small changes towards a healthier lifestyle.

Garnar announced a new health force plan so that officials and residents have new opportunity to work on improving their own health, and spreading it throughout the community as well.

An area where Broome continues to rank well in is, physical environment. Broome ranked four out of 62 counties. Physical environment includes air and water quality, housing and transit.