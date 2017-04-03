ACA Victims Remembered On 8th Anniversary Of Attack

A memorial vigil was held on the steps of the American Civic Association today, honoring the 13 people who lost their lives during the shooting 8 years ago. Family, friends, and community members gathered to remember the April 3rd, 2009 attack.

"My youngest daughter called," says Lubomyr Zobniw, husband of one of the ACA victims, "And she said 'Father,' no, she said, 'Mother did not go to work, right?'"

It was Maria Zobniw's day off from the American Civic Association, where she worked as an immigration counselor. When her help as a translator was needed, she went into work anyway. A Ukrainian immigrant, Zobniw was dedicated to helping others make a new life for themselves in America.

"She knew that the only way was by serving others," says Zobniw, "And that's what she was doing at the ACA."

Zobniw would not return home that day.

All of a sudden, everything went slow motion. — Lubomyr Zobniw, husband of ACA victim.

At 10:30am on April 3rd, 2009, a gunman entered the front of the building after barricading the back exit with a borrowed car. The attacker, later identified as 41-year-old Jiverly Wong of Johnson City, shot and killed 13 people and himself. Wong was a former student at the Association, attending English classes there just weeks before the rampage.

In the wake of the massacre, Zobniw's husband says Maria taught him to never take your loved ones for granted.

"She would require it from me. If you leave the house, we embrace. You say, no matter what, when you leave. And never to have any disputes," says Zobniw.

Zobniw laid flowers and a Ukrainian flag at the ACA memorial, on the porch of the building, and at his wife's grave.