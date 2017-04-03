Pre-trial Hearing For Eric Frein

A pre-trial hearing began Monday for a man charged with opening fire outside a state police barracks in Blooming Grove in Pike County, Pennsylvania in September 12, 2014. Corporal Bryon Dickson died in the attack and Trooper Alex Douglass was critically wounded.

The trial for Eric Frein will take place in Pike County but jurors were selected from Chester County.

Frein was eventually captured on October 30, 2014 in Tannersville after an extensive police manhunt that spanned three states, over 1,000 officers and numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.