Lockheed Martin Officials Highlight $1.6 Billion Contract with U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Syracuse has won a nearly $1.6 billion contract with the U.S. Army. Officials say it's the largest contract in the Salina-based plant's history.

Fox 40 visited the site, located in the Electronics Park, to speak with the director of Lockheed's Q-53 radar system, Rick Herodes, on Monday. He said the new, full-rate production, contract means the creation of at least an additional 70 units in the next five years.

"This contract asks us on the Q-53 line to increase production two times the rate that we've done in the past," said Herodes.

Lockheed Martin began developing the Q-53 in 2007. The first system was deployed to combat in 2010. In January 2017, the Salina-based site completed the final assembly on the 100th system for the U.S. Army.

The Q-53 helps troops to spot and track indirect enemy fire in either 360- or 90-degree modes.

"The enemy launches rockets, artilleries, mortars-- and this radar sees them, tells them when they've been launched, tells them where the launch location is, and tells them where they're going to land," said Herodes. "It gives them the opportunity to react to those threats in the instant it's happening."

Manufacturing for the radars takes place at four Lockheed sites -- including the Salina facility (the final assembly point) and in Owego, New York. The other sites are Moorestown, New Jersey, and Clearwater, Florida.

Herodes told Fox 40 the new contract will help with job security for Owego workers involved in Q-53 production.

"This will directly affect the Binghamton area, they're going to fill their lines to capacity," said Herodes.

Lockheed officials say about 50 to 60 Owego employees work on rotational assembly for the Q-53s. They say the RPES (rotating platform electronic subsystem) unit is constructed there, which is the rotating structure for the antenna.

"The idea that the Army trusts us to build these radars to take into combat with the soldiers from every place in the country is a remarkable responsibility," said Herodes.

Herodes added that the Army has also previously put Lockheed on contract to advance the radar's capabilities to detect unmanned aerial systems.

"We've already started demonstrating that capability and we expect to field that next year. So the Army believes in the system enough to take it and expand its use," said Herodes. "To us that means the potential that they're going to want more radars in more different spaces around the world."

Herodes said the Syracuse-area site has 50 open job positions. He said some of those are for engineers who could help work on the Q-53s among other projects.

For more information on the Q-53 radar system, click here.