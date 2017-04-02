White signs Entry-Level Contract with Senators

After just three games with the Binghamton Senators on an Amateur Tryout, former Boston College standout Colin White is now headed to the NHL. White signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

In three games with the B-Sens, White tallied three points with his first professional goal coming in the B-Sens 4-2 win over St. John's on Friday.

White is expected to join the Ottawa Senators for their game on Monday in Detroit. Ottawa is one point behind the Boston Bruins for second place in the Atlantic Division and leads Tampa Bay by five points for the second Wild Card spot.