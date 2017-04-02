Bearcats finally get to play, split twinbill

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. - Despite holding host Central Connecticut State (12-11) scoreless for 17 of 19 innings, Binghamton baseball (9-5) settled for a doubleheader split with the Blue Devils on Sunday, winning 3-0 before falling in the extra-innings nightcap, 2-1.



Three BU pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout in the opener and the Bearcats scored a run in the second and two more in the sixth to complete the scoring.



Sophomore pitcher Nick Gallagher (W, 2-1) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving way to junior Joe Orlando, who worked 2.1 innings of hitless relief. Junior closer Dylan Stock notched the save with a clean ninth inning.



Orlando, who leads the nation with a 0.00 earned run average, stretched his consecutive innings without allowing an earned run to 16.2 innings. Gallagher, meanwhile, was masterful, collecting three strikeouts before departing after allowing his first two hits of the game in the sixth. He lowered his season ERA to 1.03. Orlando entered with the bases loaded and induced a comebacker to preserve BU's 3-0 lead.



Earlier, the Bearcats got on the board after senior right fielder Eddie Posavec opened the top of the second with a walk and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. A single by junior catcher Jason Agresti moved Posavec to third and then with one out, senior second baseman Henry Pellicciotti delivered an RBI single to right field, scoring Posavec and giving BU a 1-0 lead.



In the top of the sixth, sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak walked with one out. Senior first baseman Brendan Skidmore singled and Posavec walked to load the bases. Agresti then drew a walk to make it 2-0 and freshman DH Justin Drpich followed with an RBI single to left to finish the scoring.



Skidmore and junior center fielder CJ Krowiak each went 2-for-5.



In Game 2, BU got on the board in the first when leadoff hitter Krowiak walked and stole second. With two outs, Skidmore hit an RBI single to left to give the Bearcats a quick 1-0 lead. But BU was kept off the board for the remaining nine innings of the scheduled seven-inning game. The host Blue Devils tied it with three straight singles and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and then won it in the bottom of the 10th on two singles and a sacrifice bunt.



Junior Jacob Wloczewski went 4.0 scoreless innings and junior Nick Wegmann followed with 5.0 innings of 1-run ball. Freshman Ben Anderson absorbed the loss.



Posavec went 2-for-3 and Krowiak had a hit, run and two stolen bases.



The Bearcats are slated to play at Bucknell on Wednesday afternoon.

